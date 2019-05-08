Torra, a Arrimadas: "¿Oye el silencio? Es lo que queda de su paso por el Parlament"

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, se ha despedido este martes de la líder de Cs en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, con una inusual contundencia, en su último duelo en una sesión de control en el Parlament antes de que la jefa de la oposición tome posesión como diputada en el Congreso.
"¿Oye este silencio, señora Arrimadas?", ha preguntado en tono irónico Torra desde su escaño, tras dejar pasar cinco segundos sin decir nada, emulando a Albert Rivera en uno de los debates entre aspirantes a la Moncloa en la campaña del 28A. "Este silencio es lo que queda de su paso por el Parlament: la nada", le ha espetado.
Y ha proseguido: "Usted no ha construido nada, no ha querido dialogar con nadie, ha crispado, ha querido romper y fracturar. Usted es la antipolítica. Usted quiere para este país el antipaís. La única política que tiene usted para Catalunya es aplicarle el artículo 155, es cargarse sus instituciones".
Torra la ha invitado a "venir al Palau" de la Generalitat para "hablar" con él antes de dar el salto al Congreso. "Solo hay un rótulo que dice 'Libertad de expresión y de opinión', espero que este pueda pasarlo", ha dicho, en velada alusión a las reiteradas negativas de Arrimadas a acudir a las reuniones de la mesa de diálogo catalana cuando del balcón del Palau colgaba una pancarta a favor de los "presos políticos y exiliados".
