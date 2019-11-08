Público
Tribunal Constitucional El Gobierno encarga un estudio jurídico para impugnar la proposición que quiere ilegalizar partidos independentistas 

Con esta iniciativa, anunciada por el presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y confirmada por la portavoz, Isabel Celaá, el Ejecutivo quiere frenar la proposición no de ley aprobada por Vox, PP y Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid este jueves. 

La portavoz del Gobierno en funciones, Isabel Celaá, ha sido la encargada de anunciar esta medida. / Europa Press

El Gobierno en funciones aprovecha sus últimas horas en el poder. Ahora, mantiene firme su propósito de interponerse en las medidas del bloque de la derecha madrileño que aspiran a ilegalizar a los partidos independentista. Después de que Sánchez manifestara abiertamente sus intenciones al respecto, el Ejecutivo ha encargado un estudio a sus servicios jurídicos para cerciorarse de que cuentan con los mimbres jurídicos necesarios para impugnar la proposición ante el Tribunal Constitucional.

Concretamente, quieren actuar contra la proposición no de ley aprobada en la Asamblea de Madrid por la mayoría de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, a iniciativa de ésta última, que pide ilegalizar a los partidos independentistas que atenten contra la unidad de España.

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, la portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Celaá, confirmaba y concretaba el anuncio hecho horas antes en sendas entrevistas en radio y televisión por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que ve en la resolución aprobada por la Asamblea de Madrid una "deriva bien peligrosa".

Celaá ha reivindicado que el Gobierno está dando el "mismo trato" al Parlament de Cataluña que a la Asamblea de Madrid cuando en estas cámaras se aprueban resoluciones que pueden estar excediendo el ámbito de sus competencias.

Preguntada por si el Ejecutivo también estudió en su día si la resolución aprobada en enero pasado por el Parlamento de Extremadura, con el apoyo del PSOE, y que pedía aplicar en Cataluña un 155 firme y por el tiempo que fuese necesario excedía el ámbito de sus competencias, Celaá ha pasado la palabra al ministro de Política Territorial, Luis Planas.

Planas ha asegurado que el Ejecutivo, en aplicación del artículo 9 de la Constitución, analiza el conjunto de las decisiones de todos los órganos del Estado para ver si se ajustan a su obligación de cumplir y hacer cumplir la ley, porque, de no ser así, el Gobierno lleva a cabo las acciones legales que correspondan.

