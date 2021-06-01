Estás leyendo: El Tribunal de Cuentas sigue sin investigar casi un año después una petición de la Fiscalía sobre las cuentas de Vox

El Tribunal de Cuentas sigue sin investigar casi un año después una petición de la Fiscalía sobre las cuentas de Vox

La denuncia de una exmilitante en julio de 2020 sobre una supuesta caja b del partido ultra fue desestimada por el ministerio público, pero pidió al Tribunal de Cuentas que lo investigara.

Imagen de archivo de el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante un acto político. Rafa Alcaide / EFE

MADRID

Una exmilitante de Vox denunció el pasado 7 de julio de 2020 la existencia de una supuesta caja b del partido de ultraderecha en Valencia y de cantidades que se fraccionaban para pasar inadvertidas. El escrito, de carácter penal, fue dirigido a la Fiscalía Anticorrupción del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana, que  13 días después concluyó que no había indicios de delito.

La fiscal encargada del caso ordenó cerrar la investigación pero el jefe del ministerio público en la provincia, José Francisco Ortiz, pidió al Tribunal de Cuentas que analizase los hechos "por si fueran constitutivos de alguna de las infracciones administrativas contempladas en el art. 17 de la L.O. 8/2007 (Ley de Financiación de Partidos)".

Ese artículo enumera puntos importantes como las donaciones y aportaciones de dinero o los límites en cuanto a gasto electoral. Aunque se incumplan esos puntos no tienen porque llevar consigo la comisión de un delito de financiación ilegal, aunque sí pueden acarrear sanciones.

Tal y como publica este martes infoLibre, el Tribunal de Cuentas no ha hecho absolutamente nada con respecto a la denuncia remitida por la Fiscalía. En respuesta a las preguntas de dicho medio, el organismo "señala que la iniciativa para pedir el inicio de actuaciones fiscalizadoras" corresponde al propio tribunal. Confirma que solo investiga hechos por iniciativa propia o por solicitud de las Cortes o Parlamentos autonómicos.

Hay que recordar que el Tribunal de Cuentas tiene una amplía mayoría conservadora desde 2012 con siete consejeros del PP y cuatro del PSOE. El actual mandato del tribunal expira en el mes de julio. 

En 2016, el Tribunal de Cuentas ya rehusó investigar a Vox después de que el entonces vicepresidente de la formación ultra, Juan Jara, enviase un escrito al tribunal donde le solicitaba que auditase las cuentas del partido. Jara argumentó entonces que se estaba negando a los militantes información sobre donaciones en metálico que, según su escrito, habían superado los 460.000 euros en 2015.

