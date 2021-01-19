madridActualizado:
La Sala de lo Contencioso del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha acordado este martes suspender de forma cautelar y provisional el aplazamiento de las elecciones catalanas y mantiene en vigor la fecha del 14 de febrero.
El alto tribunal de Catalunya acepta así la medidas cautelarísimas solicitadas por un particular que este lunes impugnó el decreto del Govern, que acordaba suspender las elecciones del 14F por la pandemia y fijar una nueva convocatoria electoral para el 30 de mayo próximo.
Al suspender la convocatoria de elecciones para el 30 de mayo, "pasa a estar provisionalmente en vigor el decreto que las fijaba para el 14F", ha explicado el TSJC en un tuit recogido por Europa Press.
La sala ha acordado la suspensión provisional del decreto, sin esperar a resolver sobre el fondo del asunto, para evitar que su decisión final tenga efectos "irreversibles" sobre la convocatoria electoral del 14F, que exige poner ya en marcha el proceso para llevar a cabo la votación.
La Sala tiene pendiente resolver otros recursos con medidas urgentes, que hasta ahora ya han solicitado seis demandantes.
El pasado viernes, el vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, en funciones de presidente tras la inhabilitación de Quim Torra, afirmó que se aplazaban las elecciones "previo análisis de las circunstancias epidemiológicas y de salud pública y de la evolución de la pandemia en el territorio de Catalunya". Aragonès defendió que mantener las elecciones el 14 de febrero suponía un "riesgo inasumible" a nivel sanitario.
Por su parte, el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, se mostró contrario a este aplazamiento: "Nos oponemos al aplazamiento de las elecciones y aún más si es para llevarlas al 30 de mayo, porque esta decisión no se toma en base a criterios epidemiológicos".
