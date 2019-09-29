Público
UPyD UPyD se presentará a las elecciones y estudiará acuerdos con otras formaciones

El portavoz nacional de UPyD, Cristiano Brown, ha celebrado el resultado al considerarlo "fundamental" para que las ideas del partido sigan presentes en el debate político.

Reunión de UPyD. Twitter.

Unión Progreso y Democracia (UPYD) ha aprobado por amplia mayoría su presentación a las urnas el próximo 10 de noviembre y negociar con otros partidos la posibilidad de concurrir para sumar fuerzas ante la actual situación de bloqueo político.

Así se ha aprobado en la reunión del Consejo Político del partido, celebrado para definir su estrategia política de cara a la celebración de las elecciones generales el próximo 10 de noviembre.

El portavoz nacional de UPyD, Cristiano Brown, ha celebrado el resultado al considerarlo "fundamental" para que las ideas del partido sigan presentes en el debate político.

"Nuestro partido surgió para despolitizar la justicia, luchar contra la corrupción, frenar a los independentistas, devolver algunas competencias autonómicas al Estado y promover políticas progresistas que ayuden a conseguir una igualdad real entre españoles", ha indicado Brown, por lo que ve "fundamental" que la formación vuelva a las instituciones para "cumplir con todos estos objetivos".

"Es fundamental la unidad de las fuerzas políticas frente a los populistas y los separatistas"

Durante el consejo, Brown también ha recalcado que "ahora más que nunca" es fundamental la unidad de las fuerzas políticas frente a los populistas y los separatistas "que atacan constantemente al Estado de Derecho".

Por otro lado, ha tildado de "fracaso" la repetición electoral, ya que, a su juicio, ha puesto de relieve "la incapacidad de Pedro Sánchez de llegar a acuerdos con otras formaciones políticas y va a suponer un nuevo gasto innecesario para el bolsillo de los españoles".

En las pasadas elecciones generales del 28 de abril, UPyD no concurrió a dichos comicios y pidió el voto para Ciudadanos, con el que se presentó en algunos municipios y en las europeas. En los últimos comicios logró retener el escaño de la eurodiputada de UPyD, Maite Pagazaurtundúa.

