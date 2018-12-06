El atleta leonés Sergio Sánchez, que fue sancionado por dopaje al dar positivo en un control en el Campeonato de España en 2013 en la prueba de 5.000 metros, ha fichado por VOX León, según ha anunciado la propia formación de extrema derecha.

En un comunicado recogido por Efe, Vox ha adelantado que más personalidades "de renombre" de la provincia leonesa se sumarán a esta formación, que cree que "se necesita un estímulo porque León está entrando en coma".

Sánchez se proclamó subcampeón del mundo de 3.000 metros en pista cubierta en Doha (Catar) en 2010. También ostentó la plusmarca europea de esta distancia. Sin embargo, con la sanción por dopaje, su carrera terminó.

El nuevo fichaje de la formación ultranacionalista, xenófoba, antieuropeísta y antifeminista, durante su etapa de máximo esplendor, fue expedientado por el Secretario de Estado para el deporte, Jaime Lissavezsky, por unas duras declaraciones contra el dirigente, además de ser excluido de la selección para el Europeo de Chia (Italia). "Sólo espero ganar una medalla olímpica y que me venga a darme la mano y a felicitarme. Entonces le pegaré un tortazo con la medalla en toda la cara y le diré 'todo esto lo he conseguido gracias a la ayuda de mierda que me has dado, que es nada'. Aquí tienes la medalla olímpica de un español nacido en España, blanco como la leche", señaló el atleta contra Lissavezsky.

Su polémico currículum no termina aquí. En 2014 fue detenido por su presunta vinculación en una trama de tráfico de anabolizantes, en el marco de la denominada operación Jimbo. En 2017, fue detenido por un supuesto episodio de violencia machista, tras ser denunciado por su mujer. Finalmente, fue absuelto.