Vox El conseller de Interior defiende a los Mossos y rechaza los ceses pese a las cargas

Miquel Buch considera que los dispositivos que provocaron las cargas contra los manifestantes que intentaron boicotear los actos de Vox en Terrasa y Girona "fueron globalmente correctos". 

Un joven ha sido detenido y seis mossos d'esquadra y varios manifestantes han resultado heridos - EFE/Robin Townsend.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, le dio el viernes pasado un ultimátum al conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, para que hiciera cambios en el departamento, antes de cuatro días, después de las cargas de los Mossos d'Esquadra contra los manifestantes  que el pasado jueves intentaron boicotear dos actos de Vox en Girona y Terrassa -un dispositivo que ahora el conseller ve correcto-. Hoy, tres días después, Buch ha anunciado a la cúpula de los Mossos d'Esquadra que por ahora no habrá cambios en la estructura del cuerpo.

Buch se ha reunido en el complejo Egara, en Sabadell (Barcelona), de los Mossos d'Esquadra con la cúpula de la policía catalana, en un encuentro en que ha hecho autocrítica por la crisis política abierta tras los reproches de Torra a las cargas del pasado Día de la Constitución contra los grupos que intentaron impedir los actos del partido ultraderechista, han informado fuentes conocedoras del contenido del encuentro.

En la reunión, Buch ha mostrado su confianza en la labor policial, ha insistido en la necesidad de alejar a los Mossos d'Esquadra de cualquier debate partidista y ha reconocido que, tras una análisis más profundo, los dispositivos que desembocaron en las cargas de Girona y Terrassa fueron globalmente correctos, según las fuentes.

