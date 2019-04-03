Vox expulsa a su líder en Lleida detenido por abusos sexuales

Vox ha expulsado a Lleida José Antonio Ortiz Cambray, líder del partido en Lleida detenido el 5 de marzo por presuntos abusos sexuales contra dos hombres con discapacidad intelectual. Ortiz Cambray está en prisión preventiva desde el día 8 del mes pasado.
Según fuentes de la Fiscalía, la Audiencia de Lleida ha decidido mantenerlo encarcelado "por riesgo de fuga y de que pudiera actuar contra los denunciantes discapacitados para cambiar su testimonio", después de que el abogado del dirigente de Vox recurriera la prisión provisional.
En su declaración en el juzgado de guardia, Ortiz reconoció que los dos hombres con discapacidad intelectual le enviaban fotos y vídeos sexuales en los que aparecían, y que él les pagaba entre 5 y 10 euros desde el pasado mes de octubre.
La detención, que se produjo en el en el concesionario de coches en el que trabajaba, fue consecuencia de la denuncia que presentó la fundación que tiene la tutela de las dos víctimas.
Al conocer el arresto, Vox trató de desligarse de la polémica y defendió que Ortiz Cambray no ocupaba ningún cargo de responsabilidad dentro de la formación y que era "tan sólo un militante de base". Sin embargo los datos demuestran que el partido mentía. Ortiz Cambray consta en varios artículos en su web y en el propio Boletín Oficial del Estado como número uno de la formación en la lista al Senado por Lleida en las elecciones de 2016.
Asimismo, los tuiteros rastrearon las redes sociales y encontraron numerosos vídeos y tuits en cuentas como Vox Lérida hablando de él como presidente y en los que se ve que actuaba como líder oficioso del partido en esa provincia.
