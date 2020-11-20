Budó reobre les fissures al Govern i qüestiona el confinament municipal pel pont l'endemà de presentar el pla

La consellera de la Presidència i portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha obert la porta a aplicar des de l'inici del pont del desembre, és a dir a partir del dia 5, les mesures del segon tram. Així ho ha dit en una entrevista al programa 'Cafè d'idees' de Gemma Nierga a Ràdio 4 i La 2, reobrint així les fissures i les tensions al Govern després de la filtració que va tenir lloc aquest dimarts del pla de flexibilització, el qual ha estat anunciat oficialment aquest dijous.

Això implicaria que si les dades epidemiològiques acompanyen, durant tot el pont es podria sortir del municipi i permetre la mobilitat dins de la comarca on es viu. "Podem ajustar. És important parlar amb els sectors i veure si és millor aplicar el segon tram de mesures a partir del 5 per agafar tot el pont o el dia 7, veurem", ha afegit. D'altra banda, ha considerat que les farmàcies estan "perfectament preparades" per fer testos ja que els farmacèutics són personal sanitari.

Segons el pla presentat pel Govern, si les dades epidemiològiques ho permeten s'aplicarien les mesures del segon tram a partir de dilluns 7 de desembre, enmig del pont. Davant d'aquesta situació, Budó ha mostrat la disposició de l'executiu d'ajustar el calendari parlant amb els sectors. En aquest segon tram està previst també ampliar al 50% l'aforament a l'interior de bars i restaurants.

La consellera ha defensat també que les farmàcies poden fer testos i que s'ha de veure "de quina manera i quin tipus de testos". En aquest sentit, ha apuntat que si una persona té símptomes de Covid-19 probablement haurà d'anar a un centre de salut i que a les farmàcies hi haurà d'anat potser "un altre tipus de públic". Budó ha dit que aquesta qüestió s'està parlant amb els sectors afectats i ha conclòs que les farmàcies serien "una bona solució tenint en compte que a gairebé cada poble n'hi ha una". I d'altra banda, Budó ha introduit dubtes sobre si la pandèmia permetrà la celebració de les eleccions al Parlament convocades pel 14 de febrer.