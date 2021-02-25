Catalunya obrirà centres comercials i grans comerços entre setmana amb un 30% d'aforament a partir de dilluns

El Procicat ha decidit finalment que els centres comercials i els comerços de més de 400 metres quadrats puguin obrir entre setmana a partir del proper dilluns, amb un aforament del 30%. Aquest és el principal canvi que s'anunciarà divendres a primera hora en roda de premsa, segons ha avançat El Periódico i ha pogut confirmar l'ACN. El gran comerç porta tancat des del passat 7 de gener i ja fa dies que el Govern es plantejava donar-li cert aire, però s'havia aturat la decisió precisament per la frenada en la disminució de casos. D'altra banda, segons el diari, també es flexibilitzarà l'aforament a les piscines, que passa del 30 al 50%. La resta de mesures es queden com en l'actualitat, el que significa que es mantindrà el confinament comarcal.

El Govern ha decidit aquest dijous al matí donar-se unes hores més per prendre una decisió sobre les restriccions vigents per analitzar a fons les dades, tenint en compte que l'Rt està ara per sobre d'1. Ara bé, des de Salut, tant el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, com la consellera, Alba Vergés, ja havien apuntat a algun tipus de flexibilització, i el gran comerç estava sobre la taula des de feia dies, ja que porta absolutament tancat des de fa un mes i mig.