Centenars de persones es manifesten a Barcelona i Lleida contra l'ordre d'ingrés a presó del raper Pablo Hasel

Centenars de persones s'han manifestat aquest dissabte a Barcelona i Lleida per protestar contra l'ordre d'ingrés a presó del raper lleidatà Pablo Hasel. La concentració a la capital catalana ha començat a les set del vespre als Jardinets de Gràcia, on després de mitja hora els participants han optat per avançar pel Passeig de Gràcia fins a la delegació del Govern espanyol. Ha estat en aquest punt on alguns dels manifestants han llançat diverses ampolles de vidre als Mossos d'Esquadra, que es troben al costat de l'edifici. Durant la marxa, que ha comptat amb molt suport popular tot i la pluja, les consignes més repetides han estat les de "Pablo Hasel, llibertat" o "la nostra millor arma, la solidaritat". La concentració de Lleida també ha estat concorreguda i, com s'ha reclamat també a la capital catalana, els manifestats han demanat l'aminista total per a Hasel.

L'Audiència Nacional (AN) va anunciar el passat dijous que donava deu dies al raper perquè entri voluntàriament a presó, després que el Tribunal Constitucional decidís no admetre a tràmit el recurs d'empara presentat per la seva defensa contra l'última sentència de l'AN. La pena, ratificada pel Tribunal Suprem, és de nou mesos i un dia de presó per enaltiment del terrorisme amb l'agreujant de reincidència i per injúries i calúmnies a la corona i a les forces i cossos de seguretat de l'Estat. Els nou mesos de l'última condemna se sumen als dos anys d'una sentència anterior, imposats el 2014 per l'Audiència Nacional, també per enaltiment del terrorisme, per la lletra d'algunes de les seves cançons sobre els GRAPO, ETA o Terra Lliure.

