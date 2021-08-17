Els departaments de Salut i Drets Socials han modificat el protocol Covid a l'entorn residencial i permetran als interns tornar a fer passejos i sortides inferiors a tres dies, sempre que només es relacionin amb una bombolla de convivència. També com a novetat respecte l'actualització del 4 d'agost, els residents que hagin estat contacte estret d'un cas positiu de Covid-19 però portin ja la pauta completa continuaran sense haver de fer quarantena però se'ls farà una PCR el primer dia, el dia 7 i el dia 15. Les conselleries ja han comunicat les noves mesures als centres davant la millora de les dades amb l'objectiu que es puguin posar en funcionament a partir d'aquest dimarts.



Es mantenen les sortides de tres o més dies com fins ara. Els familiars que vagin a buscar els residents hauran de signar una declaració responsable i donar negatiu de coronavirus en un test d’antígens. També es manté la limitació de dues persones com a màxim per visita. En cas de brot entre els residents, es manté l'aïllament de deu dies per als casos confirmats. Els treballadors que siguin casos estrets d'un positiu seguiran treballant si les PCR periòdiques surten negatives. Les mesures s'apliquen a partir d'aquest dimarts i per als propers 14 dies.

