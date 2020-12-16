Estàs llegint: El curs escolar no es reprendrà fins el dia 11 de gener després del Nadal per precaució pandèmica respecte les festes

El curs escolar no es reprendrà fins el dia 11 de gener després del Nadal per precaució pandèmica respecte les festes 

CCOO afirma que Educació els ha comunicat que Salut "recomana més dies de distància entre les trobades familiars nadalenques i la tornada a l'escola".

Un dels equips mòbils extreuen mostres per a PCR a l'escola Bell-lloc de Girona. Marina López | ACN
El curs escolar després de les vacances de Nadal es reprendrà el dilluns 11 de gener i no el divendres 8 com estava inicialment previst, segons ha explicat CCOO. El darrer dia lectiu serà el proper dilluns 21 de gener i el calendari escolar anunciat preveia que la represa fos el divendres 8 de gener. Finalment però, els alumnes romandran tres dies més a casa, aquell divendres i el cap de setmana del 9 i 10 de gener, i tornaran a l'escola el dilluns 11. Segons ha explicat CCOO, Educació els ha comunicat que el 8 comptarà com a festiu i que es publicarà un decret llei ja que el Departament de Salut "recomana més dies de distància entre les festes familiars i la tornada a l'escola".

