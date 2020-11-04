El Govern es fixa com a objectius una Rt per sota de l'1, menys de 1.000 positius diaris i baixar dels 300 pacients a l'UCI

Després de setmanes amb males notícies, Catalunya acumula alguns dies amb uns indicadors una mica més positius que mostren com la situació epidemiològica millora, tot i que encara està a nivells molts alts. En aquest sentit, el vicepresident amb funcions de president, Pere Aragonès, ha explicat al ple del Parlament que el Govern s'ha fixat com a objectius abaixar la ràtio de transmissió -o taxa Rt- per sota de l'1 -un nivell que s'ha assolit aquest dimecres, després de més d'un mes i mig sense fer-ho-, tenir menys de 1.000 contagis diaris -en la majoria de les últimes jornades s'han superat els 5.000- i no superar els 300 pacients a l'UCI amb Covid-19 -actualment n'hi ha 489-. Per tant, tot i que comencen a notar-se els efectes de les mesures restrictives de les darreres setmanes, la situació encara està globalment lluny dels objectius marcats pel Govern.



Aragonès també ha assegurat que el Govern aplicarà les restriccions de mobilitat vinculades a desplaçaments i a trobades socials "les vegades que faci falta per protegir la vida dels ciutadans" si no milloren les dades sanitàries. En aquest sentit, ha defensat les decisions preses les darreres setmanes encara que siguin "impopulars" perquè "permeten començar a tenir indicadors positius que demostren que els esforços comencen a donar els seus fruits". I ha avançat que si la situació millora es podran "anar flexibilitzant les mesures", però en funció de l'evolució de la pandèmia de Covid-19 i "de forma molt progressiva". "Les desescalades ràpides no donen un resultat òptim", ha advertit.

"Estem en un incipient canvi de tendència", ha asseverat. No obstant això, ha alertat que "les dades són preocupants" perquè la ràtio de contagis "és sobre un nombre de casos que és extremadament elevat". Respecte als indicadors quantitatius que s'ha fixat, ha afegit que si s'assoleixen, "entrarem en un escenari d'estabilitat que ens permetrà afrontar la recuperació la nostra vida social i econòmica i de la vida social i col·lectiva que hem sacrificat".

