Identificats cinc dels sis mossos antiavalots que van participar de l'agressió racista a un jove al Bages

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han identificat cinc dels sis antiavalots investigats per les vexacions i insults racistes a un jove durant una detenció al Bages. Dos sergents superiors als identificats, que inicialment van assegurar no reconèixer cap dels implicats, ara els han reconegut tal com consta en un informe fet per assumptes interns del cos. La identificació s'ha fet mitjançant les veus dels àudios de la gravació que va enregistrar el mateix agredit mentre l'insultaven i l'apallissaven.

El jove va publicar l'agressió dels sis agents antidisturbis de l'Àrea de Recursos Operatius (ARRO), quan va rebre cops de puny i puntades de peu mentre els policies li proferien insults racistes com "eres un mono", "negro de mierda" i afirmaven ser racistes amb orgull. A l'àudio, difós per la Directa, també se sent com un dels policies reconeix haver-lo disparat amb arma de foc: "He fallado, ¿eh? Si no, te reventaba las costillas con la bala".

Poques hores després que transcendís l'àudio, el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, va anunciar que canviava de destí els mossos implicats. En sessió parlamentària, el conseller va afirmar que si acabaven sent condemnats, els expulsaria del cos. El ple del Parlament va aprovar una proposta de resolució de la CUP que demanava a la Generalitat suspendre de sou i feina els agents. La resolució es va aprovar amb els vots d'ERC i els Comuns, a més dels de la CUP, mentre que JxCat, el PSC i el PP es van abstenir i Cs s'hi va oposar.

El cas l'està investigant un jutjat de Manresa, que ha imputat sis agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra per un delicte de lesions i un contra la integritat moral. Les diligències es van obrir el febrer del 2019. El jove ja va declarar i es va ratificar la denúncia, mentre que els sis agents van ser citats l'octubre i es van acollir al dret a no declarar.

