Això supera qualsevol altre irregularitat anterior, han dit el vicepresident del Parlament, Josep Costa, i el diputat electe i advocat de Carles Puigdemont, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas.



Tots dos han explicat que la Junta Electoral Central els ha donat a conèixer una resolució aquest dilluns a les 16:42 h d'aquest dilluns per comunicar l'exclusió de Carles Puigdemont, Clara Ponsatí i Toni Comín de la llista de candidats de Junts per Catalunya a les eleccions al Parlament Europeu i els ha donat fins les 20:00 de termini per subsanar el problema.



Alonso-Cuevillas ha anunciat que impugnaran aquesta decisió davant el Tribunal Suprem, el Constitucional i el Tribunal d'Estrasburg, però provisionalment substituiran els candidats apartats per l'advocat Gonzalo Boye, l'exalcalde de Barcelona Xavier Trias i la periodista Beatriz Talegón.

