ELECCIONS AL PARLAMENT EUROPEU La Junta Electoral dona poc més d'una hora a JxCat per subsanar l'exclusió de Puigdemont, Ponsatí i Comín

Gonzalo Boye, Xavier Trias i Beatriz Talegon substituiran provisionalment el president exiliat i els altres dos consellers del seu equip. La JEC ha pres la decisió amb quatre vots particulars. El president, el vicepresident i dos vocals han expressat la seva disconformitat.

L'advocat i diputat electe Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas explica les decisions de JxCat per fer front a l'exclusió de candidats al Parlament Europeu decidida per la JEC. Televisió de Catalunya

Això supera qualsevol altre irregularitat anterior, han dit el vicepresident del Parlament, Josep Costa, i el diputat electe i advocat de Carles Puigdemont, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas.

Tots dos han explicat que la Junta Electoral Central els ha donat a conèixer una resolució aquest dilluns a les 16:42 h d'aquest dilluns per comunicar l'exclusió de Carles Puigdemont, Clara Ponsatí i Toni Comín de la llista de candidats de Junts per Catalunya a les eleccions al Parlament Europeu i els ha donat fins les 20:00 de termini per subsanar el problema.

Alonso-Cuevillas ha anunciat que impugnaran aquesta decisió davant el Tribunal Suprem, el Constitucional i el Tribunal d'Estrasburg, però provisionalment substituiran els candidats apartats per l'advocat Gonzalo Boye, l'exalcalde de Barcelona Xavier Trias i la periodista Beatriz Talegón.

