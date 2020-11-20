Lucia Pietrelli guanya el premi Lletra d'Or 2020

L'escriptora Lucia Pietrelli (Candelara - Itàlia,1984) ha estat guardonada amb el premi Lletra d'Or 2020 amb la seva novel·la Lítica (Males Herbes, 2019). La seva obra s'endinsa en la relació entre dues germanes de forma "breu i poderosa", en opinió del jurat del guardó. Aquest premi reconeix des del 1956 la millor obra en català publicada l'any anterior. Lucia Pietrelli fa una dècada que resideix a Mallorca. A més de narradora és també traductora i poeta, i ha publicat set poemaris, el primer Fúria (La Cantàrida, 2010) i el darrer V (Cafè Central / Eumo Editorial, 2016), i tres novel·les abans de Lítica.

El guardó és una lletra phi (Φ) d’or, símbol clàssic de l’equilibri, dissenyada pel joier Manel Capdevila, nét de l’impulsor inicial del Premi. Enguany el guardó s'ha enviat directament a casa de l'escriptora, degut a la situació actual de crisi sanitària.

El jurat d'aquesta edició ha estat integrat pels escriptors Llucia Ramis, Míriam Cano, Jordi Nopca, Núria Cadenes, Andreu Gomila, Salvador Macip, Sebastià Alzamora, l'actriu Sílvia Bel i el dramaturg Pau Miró. Els darrers anys el Lletra d'Or ha premiat autors com Josep Pedrals, Perejaume, Mireia Calafell, Jordi Llavina i, l'any passat, Enric Casasses, per El nus la flor.



El jurat del premi parla de Lítica com d'una novel·la "breu i poderosa que explora la personalitat d'una noia que admira profundament la seva germana gran. És una història que explica un amor fraternal i, alhora, el descobriment de la vida i l'entrada a l'edat adulta. És un llibre que conté un alè poètic fora mida que ens manté enganxats a les paraules, al goig de llegir i a la revelació d'un món interior exhaustiu i ric".

