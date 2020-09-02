El Raval rebutja la presència de VOX

Un grup d'antifeixistes s'han concentrat aquest matí davant de l'Hotel Raval per protestestar en contra de la presència de diferents membres del partit d'extrema dreta Vox al barri del Raval de Barcelona. La tensió entre els dos bàndols ha arribat a tal punt que, tal com explica Tot Barcelona, els antiavalots de la Brigada Mòbil (BRIMO) dels Mossos d’Esquadra han separat els activistes dels membres del la formació d'ultradreta, entre ells els diputats Ignacio Garriga i Rocío de Meer.

Diversos membres de l'esquerra independentista i de moviments socials, com ara el Sindicat d’Habitatge del Raval o la CUP Ciutat Vella, han penjat vídeos on es veu els membres del partit d'extrema dreta refugiant-se a l'hotel Raval. "Així ha acabat la xusma racista i feixista de VOX al Raval. Parapetats en un hotel i havent d’escoltar el rebuig de tot un barri que no vol les seves falses solucions, ni deixarà que passegin el seu discurs d’odi pel barri. Amunt els veïns i veïnes del Raval!", ha exclamat el militant de la CUP Jordi Magrinyà.

Vox Espanya ha titllat als manifestants de "terroristes de carrer". El partit d'extrema dreta ha explicat que la visita no havia estat anunciada públicament i ha lamentat que s'ha vist interrompuda quan han aparegut "un centenar de terroristes de carrer" que han començat a llançar als diputats de Vox "pedres, botelles i lleixiu". Asseguren que la visita fou comunicada aquest dilluns i posen en dubte el paper dels Mossos d'Esquadra. "Per què han trigat més de 30 minuts en arribar? Com s'han assabentat els terroristes de carrer de la visita de Vox al barri del Raval"?, es pregunten.

