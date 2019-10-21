Una setmana després de les condemnes del Tribunal Suprem als dirigents independentistes i de l’inici de les conseqüents protestes, creixen les veus que reclamen diàleg entre els governs espanyol i català per abordar una “solució política” al conflicte. La majoria sorgeixen de Catalunya, tot i que també n’hi ha d’àmbit internacional, com ara l’article que han publicat 200 personalitats portugueses al diari lusità Público. Entre d’altres qüestions, reclamen una “amnistia immediata” per als presos polítics, la fi de la judicialització de la política i que els catalans puguin “votar lliurement” el seu “destí polític”, a banda de fer una crida als responsables polítics catalans i espanyols a buscar una “solució política”. Entre els signants hi ha el sociòleg Boaventura de Sousa Santos, el fundador del Bloco de Esquerda Fernando Rosas o l'exeurodiputada socialista Ana Gomes.



A nivell català, l’alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha explicat a Catalunya Ràdio que, a diferència del president Quim Torra, ella sí que ha pogut parlar amb Pedro Sánchez aquest matí i li ha dit que “el telèfon s’ha d’agafar sempre”. I ha afegit que “esperem que, a partir del 10-N [data de les eleccions espanyoles], hi pugui haver la taula de diàleg” entre les diferents parts per buscar solucions. En una trobada de Catalunya en Comú, el seu líder al Congrés, Jaume Asens, ha criticat que Sánchez hagi visitat durant unes hores Catalunya “sense cap proposta concreta, més enllà de l’aplicació del Codi Penal. (..) Ni federalisme, ni plurinacionalitat, ni diàleg, ni indults. Res de res”.



Asens ha insistit que a Catalunya hi ha un problema bàsicament “d’ordre polític”, de manera que cal diàleg i propostes. “És més necessari que mai treballar per crear escenaris de diàleg, que no pot ser retòrica o una consigna buides”, ha reiterat. A la trobada hi havia càrrecs electes dels Comuns, començant per Colau o la presidenta del grup parlamentari de Catalunya en Comú Podem al Parlament, Jéssica Albiach.



També s’han tornat a pronunciar diversos actors econòmics. En concret, els integrants del Consell Català de l’empresa, és a dir, CCOO, UGT, Foment del Treball i Pimec, que s’han reunit amb la consellera d’Empresa i Coneixement, Àngels Chacón. Han reclamat diàleg entre els dos governs “per resoldre un conflicte polític”. “No hem de triar entre l'exercici de drets fonamentals i la prosperitat econòmica", ha assegurat la consellera.



Finalment, el Síndic de Greuges, Rafael Ribó, ha demanat a Torra i Sánchez que s’impliquin en la recerca d’una “solució política” al conflicte català. Ribó ho ha dit al Parlament on s’ha reunit amb el president de la cambra, Roger Torrent, i l’ha informat que està investigant les actuacions policials durant les protestes de la darrera setmana i que n’elaborarà un informe.

