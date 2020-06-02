Salut reporta 9 víctimes mortals més a Catalunya per la Covid-19 i les defuncions ja sumen 12.289 persones

Segons el Departament de Salut, les funeràries catalanes han reportat 9 noves morts per Covid-19 en les darreres 24 hores, dues menys que en l'últim balanç. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes en 12.289. A banda, s'han detectat 23 nous casos positius testats (133 menys) i ja en són 67.083. D'entre les víctimes, 6.706 persones han mort en hospital o en centre sociosanitari (les mateixes que en el balanç anterior), 3.965 ho han fet en una residència (les mateixes) i 777 al domicili (les mateixes), mentre que 841 no estan classificades per falta d'informació (9 més). Fins ara hi ha hagut 4.067 persones ingressades greus i actualment en són 155, vuit menys que fa 24 hores.

De moment, no hi ha cap persona morta registrada aquest dilluns 1 de juny, tot i que és una dada que pot variar en els pròxims dies quan les funeràries reportin més informació. Fins ara, se n'han reportat 10 amb data del 31 de maig i 21 del 30 de maig. Pel que fa a la retrospectiva de positius, fins al moment n'hi ha hagut 7 dilluns, 22 diumenge 31 i 69 dissabte 30 de maig.

En les residències de gent gran, hi ha 13.952 casos confirmats, fet que representen un més que les dades facilitades per Salut en el balanç de dilluns. A més, 1.973 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació. Són 193 menys que l'última xifra que Salut havia facilitat. El nombre d'altes hospitalàries des de l'inici de la crisi ha pujat en 38 persones en un dia, fins a les 38.192.

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.168 persones, entre positius i sospitosos, 2.304 en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 1.300 en residències, 277 en domicilis i 287 no classificats; a la zona metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.838 morts, 1.544 en hospitals i sociosanitaris i 969 en residències, a banda de 187 no classificats i 138 en domicilis; mentre a la metropolitana sud s'han registrat 2.311 defuncions (una més), amb 1.397 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 769 en residències, 95 en domicilis i 50 no classificats. A la Catalunya Central han mort 1.526 persones, vuit més (711 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 505 en residències, 195 no classificats i 115 en domicilis) i a Girona han estat 776 els morts (339 en hospitals, 230 en residències, 123 en domicilis i 84 no classificats).

Pel que fa al Camp de Tarragona, els morts són 383, dels quals 242 en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 118 en residències, 11 en domicilis i 12 més no classificats, mentre que a Lleida hi ha hagut 205 morts en total, 127 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 58 en residències, tretze no classificats i set en domicilis. A l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran es mantenen amb 30 morts com ja fa dies, 13 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, set en residències, vuit no classificats i dos en domicilis; mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre continuen amb 43 defuncions, 23 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 7 en residències, 9 en domicilis i 4 sense classificar.

Pel que fa a casos positius de coronavirus, a Barcelona ciutat n'hi ha 18.199 de confirmats. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 16.695, i a la metropolitana sud, 12.434. A la Catalunya Central són 6.085 els confirmats. A Girona hi ha 6.734 positius. En el cas del Camp de Tarragona, hi ha 2.067 persones amb coronavirus confirmades, mentre que a Lleida es mantenen en 2.561. A l'Alt Pirineu i Aran continuen amb 405 casos confirmats, i a les Terres de l'Ebre, amb 325.

D'entre tots aquests, Barcelona ciutat es manté amb 3.485 casos confirmats en residències. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 3.370, mentre que a l'àrea metropolitana sud continuen amb 2.698. A la Catalunya Central són 1.647 els residents confirmats (2 menys), i a Girona en són 1.612 (dos més). A les residències del Camp de Tarragona es mantenen 457 casos positius confirmats, i a Lleida continuen en 528. En el cas de l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, es mantenen 80 casos confirmats, mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre continuen amb 16.