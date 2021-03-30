Sánchez confirma Yolanda Díaz com a vicepresidenta i Ione Belarra com a ministra després de la marxa d'Iglesias

barcelona
El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha comunicat oficialment aquest dimarts a la tarda els canvis ja anunciats en l'executiu per la marxa del líder d'Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, per ser candidat a les eleccions madrilenyes. Sánchez ha confirmat que la ministra de Treball, Yolanda Díaz, serà vicepresidenta tercera, que la vicepresidenta i ministra d'Afers Econòmics, Nadia Calviño, passarà a la vicepresidència segona que deixa Iglesias i que la fins ara secretària d'Estat d'Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, serà ministra de Drets Socials.
Sánchez ha destacat que amb els canvis fets, el Govern espanyol és el sisè del món amb més dones ministres
En una compareixença al Palau de la Moncloa, Sánchez ha destacat la "unitat" de la coalició i que amb la remodelació hi ha més dones que homes al Consell de Ministres. Sánchez ha remarcat que "el govern d'Espanya està entre els més igualitaris del món", ja que amb els canvis és el sisè del món amb més proporció de dones ministres. "Som un govern feminista", ha dit, i ha insistit que les quatre vicepresidències estaran ocupades per dones -la primera l'ocupa Carmen Calvo i la quarta Teresa Ribera.
El cap de l'executiu ha lloat Calviño, Díaz i Belarra. "Compten amb la meva confiança", ha afirmat, i ha garantit que el Govern espanyol seguirà treballant "amb determinació" per superar les crisis sanitària i econòmica. El president espanyol ha assegurat que la coalició seguirà oferint "estabilitat" fins al final de la legislatura, el 2023. Calviño, Díaz i Belarra prendran possessió dels càrrecs aquest dimecres. Sánchez ha dit que malgrat "les diferents visions" que tenen el PSOE i Unidas Podemos "sempre ha prevalgut la unitat, la responsabilitat i l'interès general". En aquest sentit, el president ha agraït a Iglesias la feina feta.
