La velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia baixa de l'1 però els nous positius segueixen disparats

La pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya tancarà l'any amb el nombre de nous casos disparat -per segon dia consecutiu se n'han confirmat més de 3.000-, però, alhora, amb una marcada tendència a la baixa de la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt, que cau per sota de l'1 per primer cop en quinze dies. En concret, l'Rt és ara de 0,99, una dada que si es confirma els propers dies indicarà que el volum de casos començarà a decréixer, ja que significa que cada positiu contagia menys d'una persona. El risc de rebrot es manté a un nivell molt elevat, amb 324 punts, tot i que cau lleugerament respecte l'anterior balanç del Departament de Salut.



Sí que puja la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants, que passa de 335 a 341, en part pel creixement dels positius les darreres hores. En concret, el darrer dia se n'han confirmat 3.805 de nous, de manera que ja són dos dies que se superen els 3.000 (ahir van ser més de 3.600), una xifra molt més elevada que la que hi havia la setmana anterior. A més a més, s'ha informat de 16 noves morts, de manera que el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia a Catalunya és de 17.060.



Finalment, ara mateix hi ha 1.795 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb Covid-19, 25 menys que en l'anterior balanç. És el primer descens després de cinc dies de creixement constant dels ingressats amb la malaltia. Pel que fa a l'UCI, hi ha 379 pacients, tres més que fa 24 hores. I ara mateix ja hi ha 1.795 persones que han rebut la primera dosi de la vacuna.

