La velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia es dispara a Catalunya i torna a superar l'1 un mes i mig després

Per segon dia consecutiu, les dades mostren una mala evolució de la situació epidemiològica a Catalunya, que es complica a tot just deu dies de Nadal. Les xifres d'aquest dimarts són especialment significatives, perquè la velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia, o taxa Rt, es dispara i en només 24 hores passa del 0,94 a l'1,11. És la primera vegada que se supera el llindar de l'1 des del 3 de novembre, és a dir, en gairebé un mes i mig. Això significa que l'epidèmia torna a créixer, perquè cada persona positiva en contagia 1,11, de mitjana. Experts com el físic de la URV Alex Arenas ja havien advertit que la situació empitjoraria durant la setmana i, de fet, pronostica que els propers dies la Rt s'elevarà fins a 1,3.

Paral·lelament, també augmenta de manera important el risc de rebrot que passa de 181 a 219, 38 punts. És el primer cop en set dies que aquest indicador depassa els 200 punts, que indica un risc molt elevat. Comencen a notar-se, per tant, els efectes de l'increment de la mobilitat durant el pont de la Puríssima de la setmana passada.

També empitjoren la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants, que ara és de 211,77, 5,5 més que dilluns. Això passa després que s'hagin confirmat 1.886 nous positius per PCR o test d'antígens. La darrera setmana el 4,5% de les proves han donat positiu, un increment significatiu respecte el 3,77% dels set dies previs. Finalment, també s'han comunicat 39 noves morts, de manera que el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia és de 16.432. Ara mateix hi ha 1.511 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb la malaltia, vuit menys que en l'anterior balanç, i 351 persones a l'UCI, set més que ahir

