Las organizaciones feministas se muestran convencidas de que las movilizaciones en torno al próximo 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, serán "más potentes y masivas" que las del pasado año, porque cada vez hay más gente, aseguran, que comparte sus preocupaciones.
Así lo ha manifestado una de las portavoces de la Assemblea Feminista 8M de Valencia, María Cabeza, que participa en el encuentro que reúne, en la Facultad de Filología de la Universitat de Valencia, a más de 500 mujeres procedentes de todo el estado y de otros países, para proponer y consolidar las reivindicaciones de la huelga del 8M.
"Tras la jornada de huelga del pasado año, que fue masiva e histórica, cada vez más gente se suma a nuestras preocupaciones y opresión", y en las reivindicaciones contra la discriminación laboral o el acoso y ataques sexuales contra los que "vamos a seguir luchando", ha asegurado Cabeza.
Las asistentes a este encuentro, que "han sobrepasado las previsiones", según ha indicado la portavoz de la organización feminista valenciana, abordarán durante la jornada de hoy y de mañana su visión sobre las acciones que se adoptarán en torno a la huelga feminista y al Día Internacional de la Mujer.
Este encuentro, informan desde la organización, viene precedido por otros cuatro realizados a lo largo de 2018 en Elche, Zaragoza, Mérida y Gijón, y será la última reunión a nivel estatal de estas organizaciones antes del 8M.
Las participantes se han dividido en cuatro grupos de trabajo, que tratarán los temas que conformarán los ejes de las movilizaciones: "cuidado, consumo, trabajo, educación, violencias, migración y antirracismo", y mañana está previsto que presenten las conclusiones.
