La Fiscalía de Sevilla ha pedido una condena de 42 años y 6 meses de cárcel para un entrenador de fútbol por abusar sexualmente y corromper a 13 menores, todos jugadores del club donde trabajaba, en un caso que prevé juzgar la Sección Tercera de la Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla a partir de este martes.
En su escrito de calificación, el Ministerio Público solicita para R.B.B. 27 años de cárcel por tres delitos de abuso sexual a menores de 16 años con acceso carnal y 12 años por otros tres delitos de abusos, así como 3 años y 6 meses por siete delitos de corrupción de menores.
El fiscal también quiere que el acusado, vinculado a una entidad del Aljarafe, pague indemnizaciones de 10.000, 6.000 y 3.000 euros, según los casos.
Además de las penas de cárcel y las indemnizaciones, el Ministerio Público pide que al acusado se le impongan órdenes de alejamiento de 300 metros durante 10 años respecto a tres víctimas y la misma prohibición durante 5 años respecto a otros diez menores.
Entre otros hechos, al acusado se le imputa que solicitó y consiguió de los niños que le enviasen fotografías de ellos sin ropa y otras imágenes íntimas. De acuerdo con el calendario de la Sala, el juicio se desarrollará durante cuatro sesiones debido al elevado número de presuntas víctimas y testigos.
