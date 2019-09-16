Público
Abuso sexual Piden 42 años de prisión para un entrenador de fútbol por abusar de trece jugadores menores

Además de las penas de cárcel, el Ministerio Público pide que al acusado se le impongan órdenes de alejamiento e indemnizaciones para las víctimas, de entre 13 y 17 años de edad. 

06/09/2019 - Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla / EFE

La Fiscalía de Sevilla ha pedido una condena de 42 años y 6 meses de cárcel para un entrenador de fútbol por abusar sexualmente y corromper a 13 menores, todos jugadores del club donde trabajaba, en un caso que prevé juzgar la Sección Tercera de la Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla a partir de este martes. 

En su escrito de calificación, el Ministerio Público solicita para R.B.B. 27 años de cárcel por tres delitos de abuso sexual a menores de 16 años con acceso carnal y 12 años por otros tres delitos de abusos, así como 3 años y 6 meses por siete delitos de corrupción de menores. 

El fiscal también quiere que el acusado, vinculado a una entidad del Aljarafe, pague indemnizaciones de 10.000, 6.000 y 3.000 euros, según los casos. 

Además de las penas de cárcel y las indemnizaciones, el Ministerio Público pide que al acusado se le impongan órdenes de alejamiento de 300 metros durante 10 años respecto a tres víctimas y la misma prohibición durante 5 años respecto a otros diez menores. 

Entre otros hechos, al acusado se le imputa que solicitó y consiguió de los niños que le enviasen fotografías de ellos sin ropa y otras imágenes íntimas. De acuerdo con el calendario de la Sala, el juicio se desarrollará durante cuatro sesiones debido al elevado número de presuntas víctimas y testigos.

