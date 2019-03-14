Un exalumno de la Escuela Sant Ignasi de Barcelona denunció este miércoles ante los Mossos d'Esquadra presuntos abusos sexuales por parte de dos sacerdotes del centro de los Jesuitas de Sarrià, según ha informado la policía catalana.
Según han publicado El Periódico y Rac1, con esta denuncia ya son tres los religiosos de este centro acusados por presuntos abusos. Uno de los implicados falleció a principios de marzo.
Fuentes de la institución han indicado que aún no tenían constancia de esta última denuncia, pero que están "a disposición de las víctimas" y que siguen investigando casos denunciados anteriormente.
Previamente, otro exalumno notificó a principios de marzo ante los Mossos presuntos abusos sexuales de dos sacerdotes del centro.
En este primer caso, los hechos se remontan a principios de la década de los 80 y los denunciados fueron el sacerdote ya fallecido y el padre Pere Sala de 94 años, contra quien la congregación inició un procedimiento canónico para investigarle, informó en un comunicado la Compañía de Jesús y Jesuïtes Educació.
Tras las primeras denuncias, la Compañía de Jesús trasladó a Sala a la residencia que la institución tiene en Sant Cugat del Vallès, en Barcelona, según informaron este martes fuentes de la comunidad.
