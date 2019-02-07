Público
Accidente de tráfico en Utrera Cinco empleados de una empresa mueren en un accidente de tráfico en Sevilla

Los cinco fallecidos, todos ellos naturales del pueblo sevillano de Cabezas de San Juan, fallecieron al chocar la furgoneta en la que regresaban de realizar un trabajo en Loja (Granada) con un camión en la carretera que comunica Utrera y Arahal

Los fallecidos son de la localidad sevillana de Las Cabezas de San Juan y volvían del municipio granadino de Loja de realizar unos trabajos. (EP)

Cinco empleados de una empresa dedicada al montaje y mantenimiento de redes ferroviarias han fallecido en un accidente de tráfico registrado a primera hora de este jueves la furgoneta en la que viajaban con un camión, cuyo conductor ha resultado herido de gravedad, en Utrera (Sevilla), ha informado el servicio de emergencias 112.

Los fallecidos son de la localidad sevillana de Las Cabezas de San Juan y volvían del municipio granadino de Loja de realizar unos trabajos para la empresa en la que trabajaban —Monferra (Montajes Ferroviarios)—, con sede en Utrera, según han informado fuentes municipales.

El conductor del camión ha sido trasladado al Hospital de Valme de Sevilla, según han explicado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil, quienes han añadido que se están investigando las causas del siniestro, ocurrido en un tramo recto de la carreteara A-394 en el término municipal de Utrera, donde continúan trabajando los agentes junto a un equipo de bomberos.

Cuatro horas después del accidente aún permanece cortada la carretera y se ha habilitado un carril adicional para el paso de vehículos, ya que en el lugar se encuentra un equipo judicial.

Varios testigos alertaron al teléfono 112 a las 6:35 horas de una colisión entre un camión y un turismo en la carretera que comunica Utrera y Arahal, a dos kilómetros de este último municipio.

Desde el centro coordinador se activaron los trabajos de la Guardia Civil, la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES), a los Bomberos de la Diputación de Sevilla y a Mantenimiento de la Vía.

Los cinco ocupantes del turismo, todos ellos de Cabezas de San Juan, donde está ubicado el almacén la empresa, han fallecido en el momento del impacto con el camión, según fuentes sanitarias.

El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, se ha mostrado "consternado" por el fallecimiento de los trabajadores y ha enviado "un abrazo fuerte" y todos su cariño a los familiares

