Entre el 20 y el 27 de septiembre, el mundo entero se está movilizando para exigir soluciones a la crisis climática que vive la Tierra. Hasta el día 27 se han convocado más de 2.000 actos en todo el globo en favor de la huelga mundial por el clima, que se unen a todos los que ya se han celebrado. Solo en Europa son ya más de 1.000 las convocatorias.
En España se han convocado al menos 233 actos y en los últimos días se está produciendo una gran explosión de actividad en colegios, institutos y universidades y la aparición de dos nuevos agentes movilizadores: madres y/o padres por el futuro y profesores por el futuro.
Más de 300 organizaciones se han adherido a la convocatoria, convocada para el 27 de septiembre, así como al manifiesto publicado el pasado mes de julio En defensa del futuro, de un planeta vivo y de un mundo justo.
En muchas capitales de provincia españolas se están produciendo convocatorias estudiantiles por la mañana del 27 y manifestaciones centrales y transversales por la tarde.
Aunque el reparto de fechas está siendo muy desigual en los diferentes países y continentes, en este mapa que se va actualizando a diario quedan recogidas todas las iniciativas
