Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Agresión hospitales En 2018 más de 322 profesionales sanitarios sufrieron alguna agresión en el ejercicio de su profesión

Según detalla el balance realizado por la Policía Nacional, el 54,96% de esas agresiones fueron a mujeres. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
En 2018 más de 322 profesionales sanitarios sufrieron alguna agresión en el ejercicio de su profesión.

EUROPA PRESS

En 2018 se denunciaron un total de 298 agresiones a profesionales sanitarios que ocasionaron 322 víctimas, de las que el 54,96 % fueron mujeres, según consta en el balance de la Policía Nacional sobre la labor que desarrolla para prevenir estos ataques.

En declaraciones a los medios, el interlocutor policial nacional sanitario, el comisario Javier Galván, ha explicado este miércoles que "más o menos" la mitad de esas agresiones la sufren los médicos y la otra mitad los enfermeros.

Andalucía es la comunidad que registró más casos el pasado año y los meses de julio y agosto son en los que los profesionales de la salud sufren más agresiones, además de que el martes es el día de la semana más conflictivo y las franjas horarias con mayores incidencias son las que oscilan entre las 10 y las 12 de la mañana y las 17 horas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad