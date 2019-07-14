Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Agresión LGTBI Retiran la custodia a unos padres que pegaron a su hijo por ser homosexual

El padre ha sido acusado de un delito de maltrato en el ámbito familiar y la madre de otro de amenazas con arma blanca y a ambos se les ha impuesto una orden de alejamiento.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifestació pel dia contra la LGTBIfòbia a Girona el 17 de maig de 2018. @CupGirona

Manifestación proLGBTI en Girona.

Un juzgado de Vitoria ha retirado la custodia de su hijo de 16 años a unos padres que pegaron y amenazaron al menor, al parecer por ser homosexual.

Según publica este domingo el diario El Correo, el padre provocó presuntamente a su hijo importantes lesiones al pegarle con un palo, y la madre llegó a amenazarle supuestamente "con clavarle un cuchillo".

Fuentes del Departamento vasco de Seguridad consultadas por Efe no han facilitado ningún dato sobre este caso. El joven ha sido derivado por el juzgado a la Diputación de Álava, que será la encargada de su tutela.

El padre ha sido acusado de un delito de maltrato en el ámbito familiar y la madre de otro de amenazas con arma blanca y a ambos se les ha impuesto una orden de alejamiento.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad