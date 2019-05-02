Un Juzgado de lo Social de San Sebastián ha reconocido como accidente laboral el período de baja por ansiedad al que se acogió un empleado de una empresa de seguridad debido al acoso al que le sometió uno de sus jefes, ha informado este jueves Comisiones Obreras (CCOO).
El trabajador afectado, que desempeñaba labores de vigilante, permaneció de baja laboral entre mayo y julio de 2018, después de que un informe realizado por la empresa para la que trabajaba reconociera la existencia de "una actitud abusiva y hostil" hacia él por parte del jefe de su equipo, según informa este sindicado en una nota.
CCOO explica que, aunque en un principio, el Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social y la mutua de la empresa no reconocieron "el origen profesional de la dolencia", la sentencia del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de San Sebastián sí lo hace ahora.
Para ello, la resolución argumenta que, aunque el trastorno de ansiedad puede tener múltiples causas, la inmediatez temporal entre el conflicto y la asistencia sanitaria prestada al trabajador, así como la inexistencia de antecedentes psiquiátricos en este caso demuestran que "la conflictividad laboral y la situación de acoso fue el único desencadenante" de su dolencia.
En opinión del sindicato, esta argumentación del juzgado "derriba los argumentos de Seguridad Social y la mutua", y le permite incrementar la prestación que tendrá que pagarle esta última al trabajador.
En su nota, Comisiones Obreras califica de "deplorable" la actuación de la mutua, que "derivó al trabajador al sistema público de salud para ocultar el origen profesional de la patología, aún habiendo referido el empleado que había sufrido un empujón y una agresión verbal".
Esta central considera "absolutamente necesario" que las empresas de seguridad privada "incrementen los controles, el seguimiento y las evaluaciones de riesgos psicosociales debido a la propia especificidad del sector, que incluye factores de riesgo como trabajo a turnos, frecuentes cambio de cuadrantes y la posibilidad de sufrir agresiones".
