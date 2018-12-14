Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Artelac Rebalance Sanidad retira del mercado dos lotes de un colirio y pide a los pacientes que dejen de utilizarlo

Desde Sanidad dicen que un problema en la calidad del producto puede crear escozor e irritación ocular de forma transitoria. Se ha cancelado su comercialización y los usuarios que estén en posesión de uno de los ejemplares afectados debe dejar de utilizarlo.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Caja del colirio Artelac Rebalance monodosis, retirado por un problema de calidad | AEMPS

Caja del colirio Artelac Rebalance monodosis, retirado por un problema de calidad 

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) ha retirado del mercado dos lotes del colirio Artelac Rebalance Monodosis, fabricado en Alemania por Dr. Gerhard Mann y distribuido en España por Bausch & Lombs S.A., ya que un problema relacionado con la calidad del producto puede provocar irritación y escozor ocular de forma transitoria.

La distribuidora ha sido la que ha alertado a la AEMPS de la retirada del mercados de los lotes debido a que se ha detectado una disminución de pH y de la Vitamina B12 en el compuesto.

Los centros sanitarios y las farmacias ya han sido avisadas de la prohibición de vender estos productos que serán devueltos a la empresa distribuidora. Los usuarios, por otra parte, tendrán que dejar de utilizar la solución si empiezan a tener molestias en los ojos y el producto es de los lotes 779167 o 779146, los dos afectados por el problema en la calidad.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad