El rescate de otro cadáver eleva a nueve el número de fallecidos en la madrugada del miércoles en las costas de Lanzarote en el naufragio de una patera que volcó en una zona rocosa cerca de la costa en Caleta Caballo, municipio de Teguise.
Los únicos cuatro supervivientes eran todos varones de origen magrebí, presentaban buen estado de salud y relataron que en la embarcación iban alrededor de quince personas, lo que activó un dispositivo de búsqueda en el que participan desde ayer Salvamento Marítimo, Guardia Civil, Grupo de Emergencias y Salvamento del Gobierno de Canarias y Bomberos, entre otros.
A lo largo del miércoles fueron recuperados del mar cinco cadáveres, tres primero y más tarde otros dos, y este jueves han sido encontrados cuatro más, hasta un total de nueve fallecidos.
Las autoridades no están seguras de cuántas personas navegaban en la patera, pues se había hablado de un mínimo de doce y un máximo de dieciséis, aunque por el momento entre fallecidos y supervivientes se cuentan ya trece.
Se trata de una de las mayores tragedias marítimas en el archipiélago canario desde febrero de 2009, cuando también en las costas del municipio lanzaroteño de Teguise fallecieron 24 personas, víctimas también del naufragio de una embarcación procedente del continente africano.
En aquella ocasión, entre los muertos se contaron quince menores de edad, de entre 7 y 17 años, y una mujer embarazada.
Con estos nueve fallecidos, son al menos quince personas las que han muerto en el mar en 2019 intentando alcanzar las costas canarias.
En mayo fallecieron ahogados una mujer y un bebé y a finales de octubre murieron cuatro de las 33 personas que navegaban en un cayuco que había quedado a la deriva.
En los diez primeros meses del año, 1.470 personas han llegado a las costas de Canarias en pateras o cayucos, un 21 por ciento más que en el mismo período de 2018.
