Ataque en La Haya Varios heridos en un apuñalamiento en una calle comercial de La Haya 

La Policía holandesa está buscando a un hombre de entre 45 y 50 años como autor del ataque.

Imagen de archivo de unos agentes de Policía de los Países Bajos. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Varias personas resultaron heridas este viernes en un ataque con arma blanca en la principal calle comercial de la ciudad holandesa de La Haya, según confirmó a Efe la Policía holandesa, que está buscando a un hombre de entre 45 y 50 años como autor del apuñalamiento.

El incidente tuvo lugar en una tienda de la Grote Markstraat, una calle céntrica de La Haya, que los agentes han cerrado por seguridad, aunque las autoridades no han confirmado que el suceso sea un ataque terrorista.

Varias ambulancias se han acercado hasta el lugar, y han tenido que atender hasta a al menos tres personas que salieron heridas de una de las tiendas.

El autor del apuñalamiento se ha dado a la fuga y, según la Policía, iba vestido con ropa de hacer deporte y llevaba una bufanda negra.

Este viernes es Black Friday, un día de descuentos en la mayoría de las tiendas, por lo que la calle estaba llena de viandantes y compradores.

Otro ataque con arma blanca se registró también este viernes en el Puente de Londres, donde al menos dos personas murieron y cuyo autor falleció abatido por la policía, que investiga el incidente como terrorismo.

