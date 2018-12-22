Público
Público

Sorteo Navidad 2018 Aya canta el 03.347, el Gordo que riega millones por toda España 

La niña de San Ildefonso que el pasado año casi consiguió eclipsar al Gordo con sus pedreas de "miiiil euros", ha vuelto este sábado al Teatro Real entre los aplausos del público y ha cantado el mayor premio.

Las niñas de San Ildefonso Aya Ben Hamdouch y Carla García Villnueva muestran el número 03.347 que ha sido agraciado con el primer premio, el Gordo. / EFE - CHEMA MOYA

Aya Ben Hamdouch, la niña de San Ildefonso que el pasado año casi consiguió eclipsar al Gordo con sus pedreas de "miiiil euros", ha vuelto este sábado al Teatro Real entre los aplausos del público y ¡ha cantado el Gordo!

Este premio ha sido el más repartido del Sorteo de este año (a falta de conocer el tercer premio), vendido en 45 de las 50 provincias españolas, más Ceuta y Melilla.

La voz revelación de diciembre de 2017, que llegó incluso a ser trending topic, ha salido al escenario del Real pasadas las 12:30 horas, en la octava tabla, y ha cantado el número: 03.347.

Le acompañan Carla García Villanueva cantando el número, y extraen número y premio, Santo Daniel de León Santa y Yenifer Beltre Figuereo, respectivamente.

Aya forma parte de los 31 niñas y niños seleccionados este año en la residencia internado San Ildefonso para este Sorteo Extraordinario de Navidad.

El número ha estado muy repartido por todo el país y ha sido vendido, entre otras ciudades, en Cuenca, Huesca, Madrid, Zaragoza, Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, Lugo, Málaga, Murcia, Navarra, Salamanca, Segovia, Pontevedra y Valladolid.

