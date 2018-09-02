Público
Gran Vía El Ayuntamiento de Madrid inaugurará la nueva Gran Vía el 24 de noviembre, con el encendido de las luces navideñas

La artería más conocida de la capital lleva desde el mes de marzo en obras. Se están ensanchando las aceras y los carriles para los automóviles quedarán reducidos a cuatro.

La Gran Vía llena de zanjas durante los trabajos para ensanchar las aceras. /ALEJANDRO TENA

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid prevé inaugurar el próximo 24 de noviembre la nueva Gran Vía tras la reforma que se está llevando a cabo y que contempla entre otros aspectos la ampliación de las aceras, haciéndolo coincidir así con el encendido de las luces navideñas.

En declaraciones a la cadena Ser, el delegado del Área de Gobierno de Desarrollo Urbano Sostenible del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, José Manuel Calvo, ha dicho que las obras de la Gran Vía van "un poco por delante del calendario" previsto.

En este sentido, ha comentado que los trabajos de ampliación de las aceras podrían estar finalizados "en torno al 15 de noviembre", por lo que "todo está listo para inaugurar la nueva Gran Vía junto con la iluminación de Navidad el 24 de noviembre".

Calvo ha recordado que hasta ahora ha habido "aperturas parciales de tramos terminados" para que la gente "pueda disfrutar de la nueva Gran Vía con aceras más anchas".

El objetivo de las obras para ensanchar las aceras, que comenzaron en el mes de marzo, es que el reparto entre peatones y vehículos sea más equitativo y también reducir las emisiones contaminantes en el centro de la capital, por lo que el tráfico pasa a tener cuatro carriles (en lugar de seis), mientras que los peatones suman 5.400 metros cuadrados.

Con esta reforma, en la que también se sumará arbolado y se renovará el mobiliario y el alumbrado, la Gran Vía madrileña se prepara ya para su cierre al tráfico privado de los no residentes, un proceso que ocurrirá en junio, cuando se integre dentro de la nueva zona cero emisiones, que convertirá el Centro en un gran área de prioridad residencial.

