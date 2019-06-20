Dos belugas encarceladas en un acuario en China se convierten en las primeras inquilinas del santuario de ballenas de Islandia

Las belugas Little Grey (Pequeña Gris) y Little White (Pequeña Blanca), que fueron capturadas en aguas rusas y encarceladas posteriormente en un acuario en China durante diez años, han sido trasladadas al primer santuario de ballenas ubicado al sur de Islandia, según informa La Vanguardia, siendo estas las primeras inquilinas de este lugar.
Estos cetáceos han realizado un viaje de casi 10.000 kilómetros con grandes medidas de seguridad. Asimismo, las belugas han sido entrenadas con unas dieta especial para poder adaptarse a las aguas islandesas de la bahía de Klettsvikk, según informó el pasado mes My Modern Met.
"Al demostrar que las belugas cautivas pueden ser reubicadas en acuarios y llevadas a un ambiente más natural y salvaje donde pueden comportarse de forma más natural, el equipo del proyecto espera inspirar a otras instalaciones que albergan ballenas y delfines para buscar un futuro alternativo para estas increíbles criaturas", señalaron desde el equipo del santuario en unas declaraciones ofrecidas por este medio.
UPDATE: Iceland is experiencing severe weather conditions this week. To ensure the belugas arrive safely, their departure has been temporarily postponed. The belugas’ welfare remains our top priority & they will continue to prepare for their journey. https://t.co/ZutZdg8G5e pic.twitter.com/n4wLfFT3uy— Beluga Sanctuary (@BelugaSanctuary) 16 de abril de 2019
Este lugar ha sido creado por la organización firma Sea Life Trust, cuyos profesionales han organizado el traslado de Shanghái a Islandia y la adaptación de los dos cetáceos a su nuevo hábitat en la bahía de Klettsvikk, para acabar con su cautividad, según informó la firma Efe.
La bahía fue elegida por proporcionar a las ballenas belugas un hábitat subártico natural, con más de 32.000 metros cuadrados y una profundidad de diez metros para estos mamíferos de doce años que pesan novecientos kilos y que se alimentan diariamente de unos veinte kilos de peces.
