Campamento migrantes Huelva Un incendio arrasa un campamento de migrantes en Huelva

Se desconocen las causas que han llevado a que los bomberos desalojen el terreno para evitar incidentes mayores.

Un camión del cuerpo de bomberos de Tenerife.

Un camión del cuerpo de bomberos. EFE/Archivo

Un incendio del que se desconocen las causas ha arrasado este sábado un asentamiento de chabolas ocupado por inmigrantes en Palos de la Frontera (Huelva), sin que ninguno haya resultado herido al ser desalojado a tiempo.

El Sindicato Andaluz de Bomberos ha informado en sus redes sociales oficiales de que el siniestro se ha producido en un asentamiento ubicado a 2,5 kilómetros del kilómetro 17 de la A-494, en la citada localidad onubense.

Los bomberos han trabajado en el siniestro durante unas tres horas, y han retirado nueve botellas de gas butano del incendio, de las que dos reventaron durante la actuación.

El fuego ha afectado a buena parte del campamento sin precisarse cuántas chabolas han sido destruidas ni cuántas personas han sido desalojadas.

