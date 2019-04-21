Un incendio del que se desconocen las causas ha arrasado este sábado un asentamiento de chabolas ocupado por inmigrantes en Palos de la Frontera (Huelva), sin que ninguno haya resultado herido al ser desalojado a tiempo.
El Sindicato Andaluz de Bomberos ha informado en sus redes sociales oficiales de que el siniestro se ha producido en un asentamiento ubicado a 2,5 kilómetros del kilómetro 17 de la A-494, en la citada localidad onubense.
Los bomberos han trabajado en el siniestro durante unas tres horas, y han retirado nueve botellas de gas butano del incendio, de las que dos reventaron durante la actuación.
Los bomberos actúan en un incendio en un poblado chabolista en Palos #Huelva #Palos #PuntaUmbría #SanJuan https://t.co/FLVCxVDMLJ pic.twitter.com/chEcoE5a5v— Huelva Información (@huelva_info) 21 de abril de 2019
El fuego ha afectado a buena parte del campamento sin precisarse cuántas chabolas han sido destruidas ni cuántas personas han sido desalojadas.
