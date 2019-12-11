Público
Campaña solidaria Un millar de niños recibirán un juguete esta Navidad gracias a una iniciativa solidaria

A través de la Asociación Mensajeros de la Paz del padre Ángel los regalos recaudados se repartirán a familias sin recursos o niños huérfanos. 

Casa de Euprepio Padula, acompañado por el Padre Ángel durante la fiesta de recaudación de juguetes.

Un millar de niños sin recursos recibirán un juguete en estas Navidades gracias a la iniciativa ideada hace 20 años por el empresario Euprepio Padula. Lo que empezó como una tradición entre amigos se ha convertido en una de las mayores campañas solidarias de la Navidad. 

"Mis amigos y yo nos reuníamos cada Navidad y nos hacíamos los típicos regalos, en una cena decidimos hacer una fiesta en la cual todos los invitados trajeran un regalo pero para la gente necesitada", cuenta Padula. Aquel proyecto que comenzó en su casa pasó a ser una tradición en la que cada año colaboran miles de personas.  

A través de la Asociación Mensajeros de la Paz del padre Ángel, los juguetes recaudados se reparte entres distintas organizaciones a familias sin recursos o niños huérfanos. En estos 20 años, Padula comenta que se han recaudado unos 7.000 juguetes.  

Los juguetes no deben ser sexistas ni bélicos y deben estar nuevos

Los únicos requisitos que se piden para poder poder participar en esta campaña solidaria es que los juguetes no sean sexistas, ni bélicos y estén completamente nuevos. 

Los juguetes se podrán seguir donando hasta el 20 de enero. Se recibirán en  Padula & Patners, ubicados en Madrid en la Calle Génova (nº11 – 4º dcha). "Es una iniciativa que nació en su día entre amigos y ahora es mucho más grande, algo que me alegra mucho", concluye Padula.  ​

