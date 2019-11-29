Iñaki Urdangarin ha solicitad siete días de libertad en su primer permiso penitenciario. Desde este jueves, el marido de la infanta Cristina puede acceder a este derecho penitenciario al haber cumplido una cuarta parte de su condena a 5 años y 10 meses de prisión. Según fuentes penitenciarias, la petición sería para poder pasar las fiestas navideñas en casa.
Este permiso, en el que solicita la duración máxima que puede tener una salida de manera consecutiva en sus circunstancias, tiene todavía que ser aprobado por la cárcel de Brieva (Ávila) en la que se encuentra desde el 18 de junio de 2018. Según dichas fuentes, la prisión tiene previsto resolver la solicitud la semana que viene y lo esperado es que se le concedan de entre tres a seis días.
Al encontrarse clasificado en segundo grado –el régimen ordinario–, tendrá que ser la Junta de Tratamiento de la prisión quien se lo conceda y si es así, el juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria tendrá que ratificarlo. Si la Junta de Tratamiento se lo denegara, Urdangarin podrá recurrir ante el juez.
Con su clasificación actual, Urdangarin tiene derecho a disfrutar de un total de 36 días al año fuera de la cárcel, con un tope máximo de 7 días de duración por cada permiso. No observar mala conducta, que no resulte probable el quebrantamiento de la condena, que tampoco sea previsible la comisión de nuevos delitos o que el permiso pueda repercutir negativamente en el programa individualizado de tratamiento del preso son algunos de los criterios a tener en cuenta para la concesión.
