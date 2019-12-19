Público
Público

Caso Arandina FACUA denuncia ante la AEPD la difusión de audios de la víctima de agresión sexual por tres exjugadores de la Arandina

"Aunque los audios han sido publicados por numerosas cuentas anónimas de Twitter, también les han dado difusión personas con una importante relevancia pública", ha advertido la organización, que ha detallado que ha facilitado a la AEPD certificados digitales de los mensajes difundidos en Twitter por estas personas.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 3
Carlos Cuadrado, uno de los tres exjugadores de la Arandina que han sido condenado a 38 años de cárcel

Carlos Cuadrado, uno de los tres exjugadores de la Arandina que han sido condenado a 38 años de cárcel | EFE

FACUA-Consumidores en Acción ha presentado este miércoles una denuncia ante la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (AEPD) por la difusión de audios de la menor víctima de abuso y agresión sexual por parte de tres exjugadores del Arandina Club de Fútbol.

"Aunque los audios han sido publicados por numerosas cuentas anónimas de Twitter, también les han dado difusión personas con una importante relevancia pública", ha advertido la organización, que ha detallado que ha facilitado a la AEPD certificados digitales de los mensajes difundidos en Twitter por estas personas.

Asimismo, FACUA ha explicado que pone los certificados digitales a disposición tanto de la familia por si denuncia los hechos penalmente, y la Fiscalía, en el caso de que emprenda actuaciones de oficio.

"La AEPD ha determinado recientemente que una persona física puede ser objeto de sanción por la difusión no autorizada de comunicaciones personales de terceros. Así ocurrió con el expediente sancionador de la Agencia que trascendió públicamente el pasado mayo contra el militar de La Manada por la grabación y posterior difusión de un vídeo de la víctima", ha recordado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad