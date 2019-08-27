Público
CAZAMINAS TURIA El buque Turia sufre inundaciones en varios compartimentos

El Ministerio de Defensa está realizando las tareas de cierre de la vía de agua que ha sufrido el dragaminas Turia al encallar en la costa de La Manga del Mar Menor durante las tareas de búsqueda del reactor C-101 accidentado este martes.

Los dragaminas Alborán y Neptuno de la Marina Española apoyan al buque Turia | EFE

El cazaminas Turia de la Armada, que se encuentra varado desde esta mañana frente a las costas de La Manga del Mar Menor durante las tareas de búsqueda del reactor C-101, tiene una vía de agua que "ha provocado la inundación de varios compartimentos", informan desde la unidad en un comunicado al que ha tenido acceso el ABC.

En la nota explican que "a bordo del buque permanece parte de la dotación y un equipo de buceadores que irán siendo relevados a lo largo de la noche" y que hasta el lugar de los hechos se ha desplazado un cuerpo de "buceadores del Centro de Buceo de la Armada, de la Flotilla de Medidas Contraminas y del Buque de Salvamento 'Neptuno' para estudiar las opciones existentes para la recuperación de la operatividad del buque".

Sin embargo, las complejas condiciones meteorológicas están impidiendo la labor de los buzos, aunque se espera que la situación mejoré durante las próximas 24 horas. 


