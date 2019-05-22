Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Previsión meteorológica Cielos despejados y ascenso de temperaturas generalizado superando los 30º en algunos puntos de la Península

Según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, los cielos estarán despejados en casi todo el país, salvo en el Cantábrico, Navarra y Pirineos, y se alcanzarán los 30ºC de máxima en las provincias de Toledo, Jaén, Cáceres, Sevilla, Badajoz y Córdoba. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cielos despejados y ascenso de temperaturas generalizado superando los 30º en algunos puntos de la Península | EFE/ Archivo

Cielos despejados y ascenso de temperaturas generalizado superando los 30º en algunos puntos  | EFE/ Archivo

Los cielos estarán este miércoles despejados o con pocas nubes en la Península, Baleares, Ceuta y Melilla, en una jornada en la que se espera que aumenten las temperaturas de manera generalizada. De hecho, se alcanzarán o superarán los 30ºC de máxima en seis provincias, entre las que figuran tres andaluzas; en concreto, Toledo y Jaén (30ºC), Cáceres (31ºC), Sevilla y Badajoz (32ºC), y Córdoba (33ºC).

Según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), los cielos estarán despejados en casi todo el país, salvo en el Cantábrico, Navarra y Pirineos, donde se producirán intervalos de nubes bajas al principio del día, así como en la mitad oriental peninsular, donde habrá algo de nubosidad de evolución diurna, sin descartar algún chubasco o tormenta, en general débil y aislado, en sierras del prelitoral mediterráneo.

En Canarias, estará nuboso en el norte de las islas de mayor relieve, con posibilidad de alguna lluvia débil; intervalos nubosos en las islas orientales; y poco nuboso en el resto.

Con respecto a las temperaturas, las diurnas experimentarán un ascenso en la Península, salvo en el área del Estrecho, donde pueden bajar algo, así como en los archipiélagos, donde no cambiarán. Las nocturnas experimentarán cambios pero serán poco apreciables.

Por último, soplarán vientos flojos en general, que serán del este en el Estrecho y litorales del sureste peninsular, del noreste en Canarias, y variables en el resto.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad