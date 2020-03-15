El Ministerio de Sanidad ha asegurado que no hay ningún dato actualmente que permita afirmar un agravamiento de la infección por COVID-19 con el ibuprofeno u otros antiinflamatorios no esteroideos, por lo que no hay razones para que los pacientes que estén en tratamiento crónico los interrumpan.

Lo ha señalado este domingo en un comunicado la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps), en el que ha explicado que "la posible relación entre la exacerbación de infecciones con ibuprofeno o ketoprofeno es una señal que está en evaluación para toda la UE en el Comité de Evaluación de Riesgos en Farmacovigilancia a solicitud de que la agencia de medicamentos francesa (ASNM)".

Este análisis finaliza previsiblemente en mayo de 2020 pero, con la información disponible, es "complejo determinar si esta asociación existe", ya que el ibuprofeno se utiliza para el tratamiento de los síntomas iniciales de las infecciones y, por lo tanto, "la relación causa-efecto no es fácil de establecer". Las fichas técnicas de los medicamentos que contienen ibuprofeno ya indican que "puede enmascarar los síntomas de las infecciones", lo que podría retrasar su diagnóstico.



Además de ser la causa de que "se diagnostiquen en estadios más floridos" -con más síntomas-, aunque esto se refiere a las infecciones en general, no específicamente a la infección por COVID 19. Sanidad ha subrayado que las guías recomiendan el uso de paracetamol para el tratamiento sintomático de la fiebre como primera alternativa.



Sin embargo, tampoco hay ninguna evidencia que contraindique el uso de ibuprofeno en el tratamiento de síntomas menores. En ambos casos, los medicamentos deben ser utilizados en base a la ficha técnica y a la menor dosis capaz de controlar los síntomas. La AEMPS ha añadido que seguirá informando puntualmente ante cualquier nueva información sobre este asunto.