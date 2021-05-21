Estás leyendo: El cadáver hallado en la playa del Tarajal es de un joven de unos 16 años

Crisis en Ceuta El cadáver hallado en la playa del Tarajal es de un joven de unos 16 años

Según fuentes de la Guardia Civil, todavía se desconocen las causas del fallecimiento y se investiga si el joven intentó llegar a nado en la oleada de personas que entraron a la ciudad autónoma el pasado lunes.

Vista del cadáver hallado flotando en las inmediaciones de la playa del Tarajal.
Vista del cadáver hallado flotando en las inmediaciones de la playa del Tarajal. Brais Lorenzo / EFE

Ceuta

El cadáver que ayer por la tarde fue localizado flotando en la playa ceutí del Tarajal corresponde a un joven de unos 16 años de origen magrebí, al que arrastró la corriente tras fallecer ahogado.

Así lo han manifestado fuentes próximas a la investigación, que han indicado que, de momento, se desconoce si el joven intentó llegar a nado en la oleada de personas que entraron a la ciudad autónoma el pasado lunes.

Se trata del segundo cadáver que se localiza en la misma zona donde estalló la crisis migratoria.

El cuerpo fue trasladado al tanatorio municipal para que se le practique la autopsia, que determinará las causas del fallecimiento.

El pasado lunes falleció ahogado un marroquí cuando intentaba entrar a nado en la ciudad autónoma.

