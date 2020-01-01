La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha señalado este miércoles que "nadie ha muerto" por la contaminación en Madrid, añadiendo que no quiere que "se cree una alarma de salud pública porque no la hay". Sin embargo, los últimos datos de la Agencia Europea de Medio Ambiente (AEMA) -correspondientes a 2016- establece que la polución dejó 34.300 muertos en el país durante ese año.
El Informe sobre la calidad del aire en Europa, publicado el pasado mes de junio, muestra un ligero descenso respecto a las cifras correspondientes a 2015 ya que se registraron 38.600 muertes prematuras por la contaminación. En 2014, la AEMA registró 31.520 víctimas mortales.
Las declaraciones de Ayuso han generado reacciones inmediatas de científicos y expertos. El Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) alertaba a través de Twitter de que existen varios informes que "confirman "la relación entre la contaminación y el riesgo de mortalidad".
Otros estudios, como el de la Sociedad Española de Neumología y Cirugía Torácica (SEPAR), establecen que "la contaminación del aire causa 10.000 muertes al año en España". Se trata de una cifra "muy superior" al de víctimas por accidentes de tráfico, que se sitúa en 1.806 muertes en 2018, según indica la Dirección General de Tráfico.
