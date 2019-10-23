Los Mossos d'Esquadra han hallado el cuerpo sin vida de un hombre en la playa de Caldes d'Estrac, en el límite con la playa de Arenys de Mar(Barcelona). El hombre, de 70 años, desapareció cuando intentaba mover su coche y el agua se lo llevó.
La policía catalana, tras verificar la identidad del cadáver, ha confirmado que el cuerpo corresponde al hombre de 70 años desaparecido la madrugada de este martes en Arenys de Munt.
A los desaparecidos se les busca desde las 22.47 horas del martes, y son una madre y su hijo que se encontraban en un bungaló en Vilaverd (Tarragona), han informado los Bombers de la Generalitat a Europa Press.
Alerta roja por lluvia en Catalunya
Tras dos días de intensas lluvias por el paso de una depresión aislada en niveles altos o DANA en la península, ocho comunidades autónomas, con Catalunya en nivel rojo por riesgo extremo, se mantienen bajo alerta por precipitaciones, tormentas, fuertes vientos y fenómenos costeros.
Además de Catalunya, están bajo aviso naranja por riesgo importante de precipitaciones y vientos, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), las comunidades de País Vasco, Asturias y Cantabria. Asimismo, están con riesgo amarillo por lluvias y fenómenos costeros Baleares, Castilla y León, La Rioja, Andalucía y la ciudad autónoma de Melilla.
En Catalunya, se prevé que las lluvias acumulen en Girona hasta 180 litros por metro cuadrado en doce horas, aunque el episodio de la DANA podría elevar esos niveles por encima de los 200 litros por metro cuadrado. En esta comunidad las tormentas serán fuertes en el Ampurdán, Pirineo y área prelitoral, así como en el litoral sur, y habrá rachas de hasta 80 kilómetros por hora además de fenómenos costeros, con olas de tres a cuatro metros.
