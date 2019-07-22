Dos raciones de ostras, dos platos de pasta con bogavante, dos raciones de fritura de mariscos, un par de botellas de vino y, para rematar, una copa. Este es el festín que un turista disfrutó en el exclusivo restaurante Es Molí de Sal, un antiguo molino perteneciente a la vieja industria salinera de Formentera y reformado para ofrecer en un entorno privilegiado una carta de los mejores platos típicos de la isla.
Con vistas a la cristalina playa de Lletas, la comanda del hombre superó los 400 euros. Una factura que, sin embargo, según informa el diario El Mundo, no pago. El hombre alegó que no tenía dinero, por lo que el restaurante se vio obligado a avisar a la Guardia Civil, que rápidamente se personó en el restaurante.
De no haber superado los 400 euros, la historia podría haber quedado en un delito leve
Según el citado medio, estos hechos ocurrieron el pasado miércoles, una anécdota que aún se comenta entre los trabajadores. "Pensó que le íbamos a dejar marchar", aseguró Juan Yern, propietario del restaurante al medio. Sin embargo, nada más lejos de la realidad. Una historia que, de no haber superado los 400 euros podría haber quedado en un delito leve pero que, por un error de cálculos, superó la cuantía y podría suponer para el turista, además de una multa, una pena de estafa penada de seis meses a tres años de prisión.
