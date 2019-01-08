Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violencia machista Detenido en Murcia por agredir a su esposa, que se tuvo que esconder en un armario

El hijo del matrimonio, de 6 años, presenció la agresión y relató a los agentes los hechos. El detenido se negó a dejar entrar a la casa a los policías, que tuvieron que esposarle a la fuerza y hallaron  a la mujer escondida en un armario con heridas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Policía de Murcia encontró a la mujer escondida en un armario de la vivienda.

La Policía de Murcia encontró a la mujer escondida en un armario de la vivienda.

Agentes de la Policía Local de Murcia han detenido a un hombre como supuesto autor de la agresión a su esposa, quien se vio obligada a esconderse dentro de un armario de la despensa, siendo testigo de los hechos su hijo de 6 años, ha informado hoy a Efe un portavoz policial.

Los hechos ocurrieron este lunes, sobre las 16.30 horas, y los agentes acudieron al domicilio tras recibir varias llamadas de vecinos que alertaban de una fuerte discusión.

El detenido, de 29 años y de nacionalidad marroquí, reconoció a los policías la discusión, si bien les negó la entrada a la vivienda con gran resistencia, por lo que finalmente tuvo que ser esposado tras un forcejeo.

El arrestado, bastante agitado, decía a los policías que su mujer se había ido de casa, aunque una vecina aseguraba que permanecía dentro de la vivienda y que había escuchado una riña muy fuerte.

El hijo del matrimonio fue el que relató a los agentes que su padre había pegado a su madre y que ésta se había desmayado, tras lo que el agresor le echó agua por la cabeza para despertarla.

Cuando los policías consiguieron acceder a la vivienda se encontraron todo muy desordenado y a otra persona que, según explicó, vive en una habitación que les alquila el matrimonio y que efectivamente escuchó gritos, pero se negó a dar más detalles.

Finalmente los agentes hallaron a la mujer, de nacionalidad española, escondida y tapada con varias mantas en un armario despensero que se encontraba con la puerta cerrada por fuera, presentando múltiples erosiones y contusiones, así como enrojecimientos muy recientes.

Atemorizada, contó a los agentes que las heridas se las había ocasionado ella misma, pero el testimonio no solo de los vecinos, sino del propio hijo del matrimonio, llevó a la detención del presunto agresor y su traslado a la Comisaría de Policía para la apertura del correspondiente atestado por un caso de violencia de género.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad