Delito de odio Dos detenidos en Alicante por propinar una paliza a una mujer transexual

La víctima sufrió policontusiones y traumatismos, y se quedó varios minutos inconsciente a causa de los puñetazos y patadas que le propinaron.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional./ EFE

Dos hombres de 19 y 30 años han sido detenidos en Alicante acusados de propinar una paliza y robar a una travesti de 43 en el centro de la ciudad, según han informado fuentes de la investigación.

La agresión se produjo este jueves a primera hora en la céntrica calle Segura donde, según testigos presenciales, los dos individuos golpearon repetidamente hasta dejar a la víctima en el suelo inconsciente durante unos minutos.

se les atribuyen los supuestos delito de odio y de robo con violencia

Ésta última, que se halla fuera de peligro, ha sufrido policontusiones y traumatismos y los dos presuntos agresores fueron arrestados poco después en los alrededores del cercano castillo de San Fernando.

A los detenidos se les atribuyen los supuestos delito de odio y de robo con violencia ya que, supuestamente, sustrajeron diversas pertenencias de la víctima, entre ellas dos bolsos.

La Policía Nacional trata de determinar si la víctima fue elegida por su condición sexual o si esto último fue el agravante de un episodio de robo. En todo caso, las diligencias han sido remitidas a la fiscalía especializada en odio y discriminación para que, en su caso, actúe.

